Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman were involved in Everton training, and absences were explained.

Everton are ramping up their preparations for Saturday’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues travel to East Lancs this weekend after a crucial 2-0 win over Norwich City at Goodison Park, putting a stop to two disappointing defeats that had preceded it.

Rafa Benitez has been without a lot of crucial players in recent matches, and the same is expected against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next time out.

Everton, on the other hand, have published some behind-the-scenes film from Finch Farm, which may give fans optimism for a quick comeback.

The following are five things we noticed in the most recent Blues training video.

It was great to see updates on two key players who have been absent for their team in recent weeks, even though they were only on the clip for a few seconds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played since the Blues’ 2-0 win over Brighton last month, and Seamus Coleman hasn’t played since the Blues’ victory over Burnley at Goodison Park earlier this month.

Everton have definitely missed the duo, but it appears that they are both on the mend.

Neither was there for the entire training session on the video, although they did work on their own away from the rest of their teammates.

For many, seeing Calvert-Lewin with the ball at his feet will be a sight to behold, and the hope is that he can return sooner rather than later.

Perhaps the weekend is a little early, but the West Ham encounter after the international break appears to be a definite possibility.

Throughout the video, there was one comeback from injury.

While Calvert-Lewin and Coleman appeared to be doing solo training sessions, Jean-Philippe Gbamin appeared to be doing full training with the rest of his colleagues.

So far this season, the midfielder has only made one appearance, playing the entire 90 minutes in Everton’s League Cup victory over Huddersfield Town.

Since then, the 26-year-old has missed games due to a dental abscess, followed by a thigh issue that has kept him out of recent games.

After that, however. “The summary has come to an end.”