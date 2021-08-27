Domestic Violence Suspect Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase Across State Lines.

What began as an investigation into a man accused of domestic violence turned into a high-speed chase from Ogden, Utah, to southern Idaho.

Officers were called to a business in West Ogden on Wednesday to investigate a domestic violence incident, according to a press release issued on the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to the press statement, “a male suspect physically assaulted a female, forced her into a car, and then fled the scene.” “Officers noticed a vehicle fleeing the scene and sought to stop it. The offender refused to comply, leading the authorities on a car chase.”

Before turning onto a northbound freeway, the chase began near Ogden. According to Idaho News 6, the chase reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

Because the chase passed multiple municipalities and into a different state, other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, became involved.

One of the departments involved in the pursuit was the Brigham City Police Department. According to Administrative Lieutenant James Crapse, their part in the chase was to block off entrance ramps so the culprit couldn’t enter their town.

The pursuit was also aided by the Utah Highway Patrol. The pursuit was reported to the department by the Ogden City Police Department, according to Sergeant Cameron Roden, the department’s public relations officer. Officers began pursuing the car in question when they observed it traveling down the motorway.

Before the suspect came to a halt, the officers chasing him acquired clearance to cross state lines into Idaho, according to the highway patrol representative.

Police were able to get the victim to safety after the suspect stopped the automobile in southern Idaho, and the suspect was taken into jail without incident.

According to Roden, the charges against the suspect are being handled by the Ogden City Police Department, and the Utah Highway Patrol will not be pursuing any charges.

The Ogden City Police Department and the Idaho Highway Patrol were contacted for comment, but no response was received by press time.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or go to thehotline.org. The services are both free and private.