Domestic Violence Suspect in Florida Breaks Ankle Monitor And Fatally Stabs Ex-Girlfriend

A Florida guy under house arrest for a variety of domestic violence charges dropped his ankle monitor, broke into his ex-house, girlfriend’s and stabbed her to death.

Around 5:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Hugues Dorvilus, 29, broke his ankle monitor. The monitor alerted Miami Dade correctional officers right away. Dorvilus, dressed entirely in black, went to his ex-girlfriend Emicherline Etienne’s mobile home on the 9700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue and broke in.

Dorvilus then stabbed Etienne, who was lying on the mattress. The victim, her sister, and her baby niece all lived in the trailer. They were awakened by the victim’s cry and witnessed the stabbing, according to The Miami Herald.

Dorvilus told the victim’s sister that he stabbed Etienne “because she cheated on him” after the incident. He then ran away from the crime site.

Shortly after, police arrived on the scene and took the woman to Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Dorvilus has already been charged with three counts of domestic assault against Etienne. Dorvilus allegedly pointed his 9mm revolver at Etienne in June after the two had a fight in his car and she threatened to leave him. Dorvilus threatened to shoot the victim if she left him, according to the arrest record from June. The gun went off during the scuffle, hurting the suspect. A felony accusation of aggravated assault with a firearm was filed against him.

He allegedly hit Etienne in the face in 2018, leaving her with bruises and wounds. Dorvilus faces aggravated assault charges. After slapping the victim twice, he was charged with misdemeanor violence a year later.

Dorvilus confessed to killing Etienne in a phone call with his brother, according to the police warrant acquired by the publication. Dorvilus was apprehended late Wednesday in Lauderhill after an all-day manhunt.

Dorvilus is facing a murder charge. In June, he was charged with three counts of alleged domestic violence against Etienne. He was arrested and put into the Miami-Dade County Jail without being able to post bail.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every five homicide victims in the United States is killed by an intimate partner. Both current and former partners are classified as intimate partners in the data. Intimate relationship violence has become all too widespread. One in every four women and one in every ten males has been physically abused by an intimate partner.