Domestic help gets 30 weeks in prison for physically abusing a 76-year-old woman in her care.

Because she was swamped with work, a woman in Singapore was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison for physically beating a 76-year-old lady in her care.

The domestic worker, a Myanmar native, took out her frustrations on the elderly mother, who had arthritis. According to The Straits Times, the accused, known as Aye Aye Naing, 40, allegedly pulled the elderly victim into a sitting posture by her hair and forced a bottle to her mouth on two consecutive occasions.

Naing was found guilty of three counts of intentionally injuring a vulnerable person. She was arraigned and punished on Monday.

The accused was employed by the victim’s daughter and lived with the family in a flat in Yishun, according to the court. The victim’s daughter installed a CCTV camera in her room after the elderly woman told her about the assault, which revealed Naing’s misdeed.

Naing told her boss the victim had fallen and was given the benefit of the doubt at first. The CCTV evidence, on the other hand, refuted her assertions.

Naing was seen violently attacking the elderly woman on three occasions: July 31, 2020; August 14, 2020; and August 18, 2020.

According to the Straits Times, a medical examination revealed bruises on the old woman’s forehead, right cheek, left shoulder, and left thigh.

“With her boss lecturing her for not completing things properly, the accused grew worried and frustrated. As a result, she took out her rage on the victim “According to the Straits Times, Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap told the court. Yap testified in court that Naing was receiving sufficient nutrition and living conditions.

Naing’s lawyer, on the other hand, stated that the offenses were “more equivalent to periods of outpouring of exasperation” because his client had to care for six family members in addition to the elderly woman.

“There were six people in the house, which meant there were a lot of errands to be done. When the victim summoned her over while she was doing other duties, she lost her anger and was irritated with the victim, and she behaved in such a manner, which she regrets “Lum Guo Rong, Naing’s lawyer, stated in court, according to Today Online.