Domestic abuse survivor wants every woman to see these harrowing photographs.

A victim of domestic violence has posted graphic photographs of the injuries she sustained at the hands of her ex-partner.

When ex-boyfriend Paul Cave cut her cheek open with a mug and left her covered in blood, Leanne Gaskell felt the flesh tear away from her face.

The woman had to call 911 herself and was brought to the hospital, where Cave appeared to apologize and threaten to “have her shot” if she cooperated with authorities.

Cave, who confessed wounding and was from Liverpool but had no fixed home, was sentenced to four years in prison with a further two years on licence for the incident on July 30.

Leanne has bravely spoken up for the first time about her harrowing ordeal in order to raise awareness about domestic abuse and to make other victims feel less alone.

During her two-year relationship with Cave, who subjected her to both physical and mental torture, the 37-year-old told The Washington Newsday that she feared she was going to die on several occasions.

When Leanne recalls Cave slapping her during an argument around a month into the relationship, the violence began.

“He was very controlling, and I was terrified from the beginning, and once you’re in something like that, you can’t get out,” she said.

“It started with slaps and punches, and then he’d choke me until I blacked out – he used to do that all the time.”

Cave would often seize Leanne’s phone and social media accounts, preventing her from communicating with others, according to Leanne.

“The bruises are constant, they’re normal,” she explained. It had become routine for me to have bruises on my body from him; it was as if it happened every day.

“So many times I feared he was going to kill me.”

Leanne said she was left with a broken back after Cave repeatedly kicked her in the spine, confiscating her phone and refusing to allow her go to the hospital.

“When he did my back, I couldn’t walk at all, and he wouldn’t allow me go to the hospital,” she explained.

“My father claimed he was coming to see us, and I believed him.”

