Domestic abuse sufferers require assistance in finding new homes for their dogs.

One organisation has issued an urgent call for dog lovers in Liverpool and the surrounding areas to assist survivors of domestic abuse.

Abused Pet Refuge, a charity that helps animals in domestic abuse situations, said it presently has a shortage of homes to send dogs to if they are ever needed across the country, including Liverpool and Manchester.

As a result, they are requesting that more and more possible fosters and helpers contact them.

“These animals are frequently abused themselves, or the abuser threatens them as a means of controlling the human victim,” Gavin, a spokeswoman for the organisation, told TeamDogs.

“There are a lot of people who put off leaving an abusive partner because they can’t take their pets with them.”

“Some people never leave or will return if they have left an animal behind. Their fears are valid; animals left behind are frequently utilized as a kind of punishment for the human victim’s departure.” The organisation is striving to make it simpler for victims to leave their homes, as well as ensuring that their dogs are safely rehomed.

Gavin emphasized that they can’t provide a secure home for pets in Liverpool without foster carers.

Although some organisations enable domestic violence survivors to keep their dogs, the number is still small.

“Every year, tens of thousands of people are victims of domestic abuse,” he continued. They have a lot of pets. Foster parents are constantly in short supply. People can also help in a variety of other ways.” The pets’ placements are only temporary because the company’s entire concept is built on the idea that the human survivor will one day be reunited with their adoring pets.

‘Dogs, cats, bunnies, guinea pigs, tortoises, reptiles, fish, horses, any animal that someone loves can be a victim,’ Gavin says of the animals he’s seen afflicted.

“Anything from being microwaved, tortured, drowned, publicly hung, and body pieces given to the human victim in the mail,” he claimed.

“The level of violence perpetrated by members of the victim’s own family is simply incredible.”

If you think you could help the charity in any way, they want you to reach out and contact them.