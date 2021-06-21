Dolphins used to frequent Wirral swimming pools.

Dolphin exhibitions used to tour the United Kingdom, bringing the marine mammals to various areas.

One of these destinations was Guinea Gap Swimming Baths in Seacombe, Wallasey, where the creatures were brought to entertain people.

The act was deemed “sheer unadulterated entertainment” in a report in the Liverpool ECHO dated Thursday, January 23, 1975, and it was noted that the dolphins, “like their fans, never stopped[ped]smiling.”

Because it wasn’t a chlorine pool in the 1970s and instead used sea water, it was the pool of choice.

Over 10,000 people are expected to have witnessed the dolphins and their trainers perform over the course of a week of sold-out shows in the pool (often four in a day).

“The dolphins are becoming something of a tradition at the baths, and this is the third year we have presented their shows,” David Lee, who was Wirral Council’s “publicity chief” at the time, remarked.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have a sea-water pool; it’s ideal for them.”

“Most other baths must de-chlorinate the water, and even then, the dolphins may not get enough salt.”

When two-year-old Peter Connor from Waterloo fell into the pool during one of their 1973 shows, he had to be saved by John Hughes, a 16-year-old from Wirral.

Julia, Peter’s mother, told the ECHO, “I was watching the dolphin show and the next minute Peter was in the water.” When he was first brought out, he shivered a little but immediately recovered.”

Leslie, John’s father, said he notified his son when he noticed a toddler in the pool, and John jumped in “without hesitation.”

After two of the dolphins who performed at Guinea Gap died, one at the building and the other on the way back to Margate where they were kept, the RSPCA increased its pressure on local authorities to outlaw dolphin shows in 1975.

"We have always," the RSPCA claimed at the time.