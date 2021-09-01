Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and other country legends will perform at Camp and Furnace.

Next month, Liverpool will host a massive country tribute show.

At Camp and Furnace on Greenland Street in L1, the Country Superstars – Dolly Parton and Friends tribute show will take place.

Sarah Jane, the actress of The Dolly Parton Experience, who has played Dolly for over 26 years, will emcee the performance. Sarah Jane is the most well-known memorial to the Queen of Country in Europe.

Ticket holders will be taken on a journey back in time to meet the most influential personalities in country music history, accompanied by award-winning vocal mimic Andy Crust.

Professional actors will be transformed into country legends, with special consideration devoted to the screenplay, song selection, hair, make-up, and mannerisms, as well as the use of professional costumes and props to enhance the experience.

The cast of the world’s largest country music tribute tour has performed in London’s West End, M&S Bank Arena, and on television throughout the world. On Saturday, October 23, they’ll take over Camp and Furnace.

Camp and Furnace announced the announcement on Instagram with a series of photos of the performers in motion. “The ULTIMATE Country Tribute Night is coming to Liverpool Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, John Denver, Shania Twain & The Country Superstars live band!” the popular events space wrote to its 30k followers.

“The World’s Largest Country Music Tribute Tour is bringing a group of incredible talents to Liverpool! – As seen in London’s West End, M&S Bank Arena, and on international television!

“Get ready for an evening of million-selling singles from a repertoire that includes 9 to 5, The Gambler, Islands in the Stream, Annie’s Song, Ring of Fire, Crazy, Jolene, Lucille, Here You Come Again, That Don’t Impress Me Much, I Walk the Line, and Take,” Camp and Furnace added.

