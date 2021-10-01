Dollar General is accused of firing employees who complain about harassment and abuse at work.

According to a press release from the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Dollar General permitted their Oklahoma regional director to harass district managers about their ages, then fired those who protested, in violation of federal law (EEOC).

According to the EEOC, the director referred to managers 50 and older as “grumpy old men” and informed them that he required “fresh blood” in the stores and was intending to form a “millennial team.” Those who could not keep up with the new team will be sacked, according to reports. Between July 2016 and January 2018, the reported incidents occurred.

One of the district managers resigned after reporting a harassment incident to Dollar General. According to the lawsuit, the firm examined the incident but “did not take effective actions to halt the regional director’s conduct.”

Dollar General’s unwillingness to intervene, according to the EEOC, emboldened the director to continue harassing senior managers and terminate two of them. The alleged harassment was reported to the company, but nothing was done, according to these individuals. A second manager also resigned.

“Workplace harassment based on age is illegal, just as harassment based on sex or race,” said Andrea G. Baran, the EEOC’s regional attorney in St. Louis. “Employers must take significant, effective steps to ensure that all employees, regardless of age, can work in an environment free of harassment and discrimination.”

Dollar General would be in breach of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), which protects workers aged 40 and up from age-based discrimination and harassment. Dollar General allegedly broke the law by discriminating against managers based on their age and firing employees in retribution for reporting the harassment, according to the lawsuit.

The EEOC is seeking monetary compensation for the ousted supervisors. It also asked the court to make an order preventing age harassment and retribution in the future. The action was brought in the Eastern District of Oklahoma’s District Court.

In the statement, L. Jack Vasquez, Jr., director of the EEOC's St. Louis District office, said, "Retaliation against workers who report harassment is not only unlawful, it's short-sighted and bad for business."