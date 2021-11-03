‘Doing people’s heads in’ is a mystery high-pitched wailing sounds.

A mysterious high pitched noise that has been going on for days is ‘doing their heads in,’ according to neighbors.

The sound, described as a high-pitched whining sound that some have compared to tinnitus, has been heard in Walton over the previous three days.

The constant moaning is stated to be especially audible in the districts of Aboyne Close, Stalmine Road, Hazeldale Road, and Firdale Road.

In a traffic stop, a Maserati driver claimed cops treated him “like a sport.”

Carl Barker, a neighbor, posted a video of his neighborhood with the annoying whine on Facebook and asked his neighbors if they had heard it as well.

Carl, who lives on Aboyne Close, initially mistook his symptoms for tinnitus.

According to Carl, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “It’s been there for the past two or three days, according to my observations. It’s something I’ve never observed before.

“At first, I assumed I had tinnitus until I opened the window and it became louder.

“I’m just grateful I’m not the only one who can hear it; at the very least, I’m not going insane.”

Carl described the sound as “electrical noise” and hypothesized that it could be a noisy transformer or a defective anti-pest alarm.

After seeing the video, neighbors confirmed the noise had been bothering them as well, and they hypothesized as to where it was coming from.

“So thrilled someone else can hear it…doing our heads in,” one man wrote.

A woman responded, ” “Yes, we can; we’re in Firdale, and it’s causing us to lose our minds. I’m unable to open the windows…does anyone have any suggestions? “..

“I’ve been thinking the same thing, been able to hear it for days,” another woman remarked, adding, “I’ve been thinking the same thing, been able to hear it for days.”

“Yep, it’s so annoying, I can’t figure out where it’s coming from,” said another woman.

Carl told The Washington Newsday that his wife confirmed the noise was still present when she left for work at 3.30 p.m. today.

The Washington Newsday has contacted Liverpool City Council to inquire about the source of the noise.