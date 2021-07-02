Dogs on display: A museum commemorates the 200th anniversary of cartoon dogs.

Dogs have been featured in comic strips, editorial cartoons, comic books, and animation for 200 years, according to the world’s largest cartoon museum.

The Dog Show: Two Centuries Of Canine Cartoons is on display at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University until October.

From Little Orphan Annie’s dog Sandy to Scooby-Doo and Santa’s Little Helper from The Simpsons, the exhibit features over 100 canine characters.

The late Brad Anderson, Marmaduke’s inventor, donated his collection in 2018, which included 16,000 original Marmaduke cartoons from 1954 to 2010, as well as other original art, business letters, fan mail, and books.

Dogs have the energy and desire to please, so they make excellent cartoon characters.

According to museum co-ordinator Anne Drozd, this sparked a discussion about searching the museum’s enormous collection for dog-related photographs.

Ms Drozd remarked, “There were so many comic strips, magazine cartoons, and comic books, and so many varied instances with dogs in them.”

“Bringing everything together in one topic that so many people can identify to and adore seemed like a no-brainer.”

In cartoons, there are many scene-stealing cats, such as Jim Davis’ Garfield and Bill Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes’ plush tiger that comes to life.

Dogs, on the other hand, have characteristics that make them ideal for comic strips, according to exhibit curator Brian Walker.

Mr Walker, a cartoonist and cartoon historian and the son of Mort Walker, the inventor of Beetle Bailey, stated, “Dogs have that enthusiasm, they want to please, so they actually make really terrific cartoon characters.”

Though Otto the dog initially debuted in Beetle Bailey in 1956, he remained a typical four-legged dog until Mort Walker anthropomorphized him in 1970, giving Otto his own uniform and desk, thanks to the influence of Snoopy in Charles Schulz’s Peanuts strip, according to Brian Walker.

The oldest image in the show is a reproduction of a painting by British artist George Cruikshank depicting weather so severe that it’s “raining cats and dogs.”

