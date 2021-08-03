Dogs Found Nibbling Infant After Newborn Baby With Umbilical Cord Still Attached Is Dumped In Bushes

Over the weekend, a newborn infant with his umbilical cord still connected was discovered thrown in the bushes near a village in India.

Residents in the area went near the bushes after hearing a baby’s screams on Saturday. They discovered the infant kid being nibbled on by wild creatures and dogs. His mother is said to have abandoned him. The incident occurred in Raipur Khas hamlet in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state.

The locals were successful in saving the newborn from the beasts and transporting him to a nearby residence. He was given milk and his umbilical cord was cut. According to the Daily Pioneer, after cleansing the baby, he was rushed to a government hospital. A tetanus shot was provided to the child.

Later, he was transferred to a different hospital. The boy is still being observed at the facility after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police are looking for the mother as well as the person who abandoned the kid. Officers are also receiving help from local nonprofits.

According to reports, a childless mother has showed interest in adopting the baby. It’s still unknown whether she’ll get the baby. A Google translation of the local language website News Track revealed that several other ladies from the same hamlet had also expressed interest in adopting the youngster.

A prematurely newborn infant was found thrown in a mound of garbage in a town in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in a similar event last week. Local folks returning from a mosque observed the kid with his umbilical chord still connected. The umbilical cord was cut and the baby was taken to a neighboring health care facility.

Later, he was transferred to a different hospital. The baby was born preterm and weighed only 4.5 pounds, according to doctors at the facility. He was retained in the newborn critical care unit for surveillance.