Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly will return to Channel 5 in 2022, according to Graeme Hall.

Graeme Hall, a dog behaviorist and trainer, has announced that his successful television show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly will return on January 4, 2022.

The third season of the show follows Graeme, also known as ‘The Dog Father,’ as he travels around the country, assisting irritated owners in correcting their dogs’ problematic behaviors.

Hall released a short video to Twitter yesterday with the caption “Drumroll!” This is fantastic news. In the new year, a new season of Dogs Behaving Very Badly will premiere on television.

“From the 4th of January, we’ll be back on @channel5 tv on Tuesday evenings. Isn’t it exciting? “Then I’ll see you!” Hall, who has dealt with over 5000 mischievous dogs in his career, described the series as “the biggest yet,” with “some really wonderful stories in there,” according to the video.

The Telegraph named Hall Britain’s finest dog trainer, and he’s featured on BBC Breakfast, ITV’s This Morning, and even given a TED Talk on how to use dog training psychology to train people.

Celebrity dog trainer is another of his many accomplishments, having assisted celebrities such as Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Denise Van Outen, Michael Owen, and others with their pets.

“Any dog, any age, any problem,” he says, and since the show premiered in 2019, he’s helped owners deal with everything from a heartbroken puppy to an overprotective pug and an overly aggressive collie.

He also established a podcast earlier this year in which he interacts with celebrities like Frank Skinner and members of the public about their concerns, and he plans to go on tour with the podcast in 2022.