Dogs are welcome to join their owners in the hooded blanket loungewear fad this winter.

Hooded blankets are the current loungewear fad, with temperatures decreasing and heating expenses rising, whether people are watching TV or attempting to avoid turning on the heat during the day.

With lovers of the Kuddly, Oodie, and Comfy in particular, the market for premium wearable blankets has been heating up (sorry).

But, due to Snuggy, your dog may now join in the excitement for the first time.

Snuggy makes hooded blankets for adults (normally £69.99, but currently £47.99 depending on color), children (£34.99), and dogs (£22.99) so the whole family can stay warm together.

Caroline Abbott of TeamDogs and her cavapoo Ruby tried them out and gave them a thumbs up.

Caroline expressed herself as follows: “Not because I was cold, but because my dog was shivering, so I switched on the heat in early October.

“I’d tried to wrap her in a blanket while she slept on the sofa and I worked at the table, but she’d moved over and was no longer covered.

“But then our matching Snuggy set arrived, and it was everything I had hoped for and more — a cross between a blanket and a sweatshirt, but with a surprising amount of luxury.

“I think the Snuggy Ruby I tested was the highest-quality dog attire I’ve ever seen.

“The only indication that it was a dog garment was the pouch on the back (which might be used to store a pair of poo bags), rather than the front.

“It looked like something you’d find in the baby area of a store like Gap when I initially took it out of the package and held it up.

“Premium hooded blankets like the Snuggy may appear pricey at first, but when you consider how much less you’ll rely on your heating and how much money you’ll save on your energy bill, it’ll seem like a great investment.”

Caroline and Ruby aren’t the only ones who have succumbed to the Snuggy craze.

Chloe Ferry and Charlotte Crosby of Geordie Shore, Amy Childs, Amber Turner, and Lauren Goodger of TOWIE, and Anna Vakili, Cara of Love Island are among the firm's celebrity and influencer clients.