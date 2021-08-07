Dognappers and pet thieves will face harsher punishments.

According to government plans to create a new criminal offense, dognappers and other pet thieves will face harsher penalties.

The government’s pet theft group is nearing completion on a report that will be released in the coming weeks.

The taskforce’s proposals would include the formation of a new crime of pet abduction, with a potential term of roughly five years, according to sources.

The new offence was created in response to an increase in pet theft and calls from MPs across the Commons for harsher sanctions.

It acknowledges that the current Theft Act, which includes the crime of stealing pets, does not adequately reflect the emotional agony of losing a beloved pet.

“Rather than making a trivial adjustment to the legislation, we have been listening to charities, breeders, and the police to obtain a better understanding of what we need to do to combat this horrific crime,” a government source said.

“As part of the package, a new crime will be added to better represent the fact that most people consider their pets to be more than simply property, and having one stolen is traumatic for both the owner and the creature.

“A purpose-built new offence will do this, implying that individuals who steal pets will face harsher penalties than they do now.”

Although the Theft Act allows for a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, governments have admitted that there is little evidence of this being applied.

According to information obtained by the PA news agency in May after making Freedom of Information requests to police forces across England and Wales, at least 1,791 dog theft offenses were reported in 2020-21.

This was an increase of 11% over the 1,612 reported in 2019-20.