Dog walkers must stop at the truck outside Sefton Park Palm House.

Dogs may now enjoy free food and drink while taking in the sights and sounds of Sefton Park Palm House.

Back in July, Matthew Connolly and two others opened ‘Sefton perk’ at a kiosk outside the venue to help the caf get through wedding season.

Their truck has now become a must-stop for anybody walking their dogs through Sefton Park.

Due to the Dangerous Dog Act, pooches aren’t allowed on the Palm House grounds, so Matthew and his team wanted to make sure they weren’t left out in the cold.

They give out free snacks and ‘pupachinos,’ a cup of cream topped with dog biscuits, to dog walkers immediately outside.

Water bowls are also supplied on the truck in case your dog wants a drink, especially in the warmer months.

While dogs can enjoy endless snacks, their owners can enjoy a variety of coffees, traybakes, and muffins, according to Matthew, who owns a 10-year-old Boxer Shar Pei mix named Oscar. There are also gluten-free and alternative milk options.

The kiosk’s canine options are already proving popular with tourists, as evidenced by a photo published on Instagram of three dogs eagerly awaiting service from one of the employees.

The 35-year-old explained that the crew has begun serving soups, stews, and their “unique” hot chocolates made with real chocolate, cream, and marshmallows in preparation for the next winter season.

The kiosk is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located to the left of the Palmhouse’s main entrance and beside the bridge’s parking lot.

