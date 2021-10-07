Dog the Bounty Hunter’s search has been slammed as ‘totally staged,’ according to the latest Brian Laundrie manhunt update.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman, has lately joined the search for Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old man wanted for questioning in the disappearance and killing of his fiance Gabby Petito.

However, Chapman’s presence in the manhunt could be a hindrance.

Duane Chapman’s engagement in the search, according to Cecily Chapman, 28, who was adopted by him when he married her late mother Beth, is simply an attempt to get media attention.

“It’s just a publicity stunt,” says the narrator. “That’s exactly it,” she stated. “He ought to back off and leave it to the FBI.” Duane Chapman’s video of him searching for swamp water in Florida “seems absolutely contrived,” according to Cecily Chapman, who discounted the possibility of him making progress in the high-profile case.

Despite his investigation into Laundrie’s abduction, Cecily Chapman is skeptical that he will be the one to apprehend the fugitive.

“To be fully honest with you, the FBI will never let Dog the Bounty Hunter apprehend Brian in the first place – the FBI is far too proud for that,” she stated.

Despite Cecily Chapman’s reservations about his progress in the case, Lyssa Chapman, the reality star’s second daughter, has stated that he has been actively searching for Laundrie and has gotten “a ton of information.”

“Due to all of the media attention, we’ve had to take a break and enable the REAL leads to come back in.” “Tips are getting more simplified and verifiable once again,” she said in a tweet.

Cecily and her 22-year-old sister Bonnie have been estranged from bounty hunter Duane Chapman after accusing him of homophobia, adultery, and racism.

In the meantime, Laundrie’s family is unaware of his location. Cassie said on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that she does not know where her brother is, but that if she did, she would turn him in.

She eventually wants Laundrie to return home and help her family “get out of this dreadful predicament.”