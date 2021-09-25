Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins the Search for Brian Laundrie to Help Gabby Petito Get Justice

Dog the Bounty Hunter, a television personality, has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for more than ten days. Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case of his fiancée Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

For his TV show, Dog the Bounty Hunter (actual name Duane Chapman) specializes in discovering and arresting persons who have violated the terms of their bail arrangements.

“Dog and Francie have faced great loss themselves,” Chapman’s team said in a statement to This website. They sympathize with Gabby’s family and wish to assist them in bringing justice to Gabby’s death.”

Anyone with information on Laundrie’s location should call Chapman at 833-TELLDOG, according to the statement, and all information will be kept anonymous.

For more than a week, investigators have been looking for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve near North Point, Florida. He has been missing since September 17, and authorities believe he may survive for months in the swampland if he is still alive.

On Wednesday, the FBI filed a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, imploring anyone with information to come forward. The warrant was obtained after a grand jury indictment in late August and early September for suspected “Use of Unauthorized Access Devices.”

Petito was last seen on September 11th. Her body was discovered last Sunday in Wyoming’s Spread Creek area. The Teton County Coroner announced on Tuesday that the death was a homicide.

Chapman spoke with This website last week about the case, stating that “a lot of circumstances lead to him being the defendant.”

“In terms of the case, I haven’t had any inside information yet. “However, it appeared that she was pretty vocal when they got into disagreements, because people heard her yelling at him,” Chapman told This website.

He stated that he would need to understand more about Laundrie’s background in order to locate him.

“He immediately returned home to inform his parents of what had occurred. Then he flew away. So we had to dig into his background, his track record, and get to know his friends and family. He isn’t a skilled runner or criminal. Suicide is a very real possibility. This is a condensed version of the information.