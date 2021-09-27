Dog the Bounty Hunter joins the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, claiming he may be hiding along the Appalachian Trail.

Duane Lee Chapman, dubbed TV’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for killed YouTuber Gabby Petito’s lover as the manhunt for Brian Laundrie enters its second week.

According to Fox News, Chapman and his wife Francie were seen knocking on the doors of Laundrie’s home in North Port on Saturday.

The door, however, was unanswered. Chapman was then summoned to speak with his neighbor over the fence. Even when he returned to the door, no one replied. By that time, crowds had gathered around the reality star, snapping photos of her. The two left right away. Shortly later, police came on the scene.

Chapman is a well-known bounty hunter, and his show “Dog the Bounty Hunter” is broadcast on A&E.

“The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie’s home is I carry a reputation with me,” Chapman told Fox News about why he went to the Laundries’ family home. ‘He provides you a second opportunity,’ says the rumor. He’ll catch you, but he’ll give you another chance.’

When people began contacting him to inquire about Laundrie’s absence, the TV star replied he was in Florida.

“There were a lot of requests for me to be a part of this,” Chapman added. “For 45 years, this is what I’ve done for a living.”

“I understand how the victims feel,” he remarked. “And the father can still communicate with me via social media,” Chapman continued. “Let’s capture the youngster alive. Alive.”

“Dog and Francie have endured great loss themselves,” Chapman’s team said in a statement, referring to his daughter’s death in a vehicle accident around the same age as Gabby Petito in 2006.

“Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through, and they want to do everything they can to bring justice to her death.”

Anyone with information about Laundrie should call 833-TELLDOG, according to the squad. The message went on to say that all information will be kept private.

Much of the information Chapman has received about Laundrie’s disappearance points to the Appalachian Trail, where he previously camped.

Laundrie could be on the trail if he isn’t in the Carlton Reserve, where a team is actively hunting. “That may be the region if there’s anywhere out there that looks the hottest,” Chapman added.

“I believe he is young enough, not a seasoned criminal, but what is his most significant experience?” “He excels at being an outdoorsman,” Chapman added.

“No, I don’t.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.