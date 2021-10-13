Dog The Bounty Hunter believes Brian Laundrie covered Gabby Petito’s mouth till she died.

Fugitive According to reality television personality Duane Chapman, Brian Laundrie may have covered Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s lips until she died.

Laundrie, popularly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, allegedly called his parents shortly after killing Pepito, according to Chapman.

He also alleges that after allegedly killing his fiancée, Laundrie’s parents, Cristopher and Roberta, ordered the 23-year-old to run back to their North Port, Florida home.

“Of course, he assassinated [Pepito]. I believe he immediately called [his]mother and father and exclaimed, ‘OMG!'” The Sun spoke with Chapman, who is 68 years old.

“I believe he said, ‘Mom, she was screaming, so I put my hand over her mouth and held it there while she was screaming, and when I took it away, she wasn’t breathing, so I did CPR.'”

Chapman, on the other hand, provided no evidence to back up his assertions.

The family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, likewise declined to comment on the TV personality’s claims.

Pepito went missing on September 11th. Laundrie went missing two days after returning to Florida alone from the couple’s months-long cross-country van journey on Sept. 13.

On Sept. 19, Pepito’s body was discovered in a national park in Wyoming. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, announced at a press conference Tuesday that strangling was the cause of her death.

According to the Wyoming coroner, the vlogger’s body had been in the woods for three to four weeks before being discovered, indicating that she died in mid or late August.

Further than the cause and method of Pepito’s death, no other information concerning her autopsy has been provided due to a Wyoming statute.

Laundrie is presently wanted on suspicion of fraud. Despite being the principal person of interest in the investigation, he has not been charged in connection with Petito’s death.

Following alleged sightings in both Wyoming and Florida’s Carlton Reserve, as well as the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina, authorities have begun manhunts for Brian. According to a conspiracy idea, Laundrie may be sheltering in a bunker beneath his parents’ property.

Several parties have offered monetary incentives for any information leading to Brian’s capture or arrest. So far, the greatest amount recorded is a $180,000 pool raised by Petito’s family and friends, to which Chapman gave $10,000.