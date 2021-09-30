Dog photographs that are so terrible they’re good, with humorous captions.

With his so awful they’re amazing creations, an artist who produces ‘rubbish’ paintings of people’s dogs has managed to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Phil Heckel works as a commercial real estate agent in Worthing, West Sussex, throughout the day.

The 38-year-old is the father of Sam, who enjoys football, and the spouse of Ashley, who works for a local accountancy firm.

However, when the family has eaten, Phil switches to his Facebook persona, Hercule van Wolfwinkle, a ‘so untalented he’s talented’ pet portrait artist whose uplifting pictures of people’s cherished pets – especially dogs – have raised approximately £120,000.

The money was donated to a nonprofit that helps combat the homelessness epidemic while also bringing delight to the owners who contribute whatever they can for a portrait.

Phil says that he never intended to become a pet portrait artist and that “none of this was planned.”

He was trying to get his son, Sam, to draw a thank-you letter when he decided to sketch the family dog and ended up posting it on Facebook, offering to draw other people’s dogs for a charge.

Phil said to TeamDogs, “It was truly just a joke.” I figured it would elicit a few smiles.”

Phil has drawn over 800 portraits, produced a best-selling book demonstrating his talents, earned another £6,500 for the charity Street Vet, and conducted a 24-hour ‘draw-a-thon’ that collected £10,000 for Turning Tides since posting that first goofy pet portrait in August 2020.

The descriptions on the drawings he shares are particularly amusing, and the majority of them include the disclaimer, “I’ve done this one in my extremely realistic manner, so normal warning that my picture is the image on the right.”

He also distributes what he refers to as “consumer reviews.”

“I have 99 problems, and this picture is accountable for at least 30% of them,” and “It’s totally fantastic and I love it… is what I should be saying right now,” are just a few of the highlights. But it’s terrible, and I despise it.”

“There is no sentimental reason why I chose Turning Tides or homelessness,” Phil explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”