Dog owners who feed their pups a meat-free diet could face up to a year in prison and a £20,000 fine.

Dog owners who compel their canines to eat a meatless diet face fines of up to £20,000 and a 51-week prison sentence.

People have been eliminating meat out of their diet in large numbers over the last decade, owing to a growing desire to limit their carbon footprint and avoid eating animal products.

According to the Mirror, some pet owners have extended their meat-free lifestyles to include what they feed their pets.

Experts warn that this behavior is dangerous because dogs are nearly entirely dependant on their owners for sustenance. As a result, owners who compel their dogs to eat a meatless diet may be breaking animal welfare rules by depriving them of essential nutrients.

According to the Animal Welfare Act of 2006, you must give your dog a “appropriate diet,” which means you could face legal action if the diet you chose does not meet that requirement.

The Blue Cross explains all of the laws that apply to dog owners in the United Kingdom, demonstrating that all pet owners have a legal obligation to cater for their welfare needs.

All domestic animals have the legal right to exist in an appropriate habitat, eat a suitable diet, exhibit normal behavior patterns, be kept with or separate from other animals, and be protected from pain, suffering, damage, and sickness, according to section nine of the act.

There is no mention of meat-free diets in the advise on a good diet for dogs, but it does state that any diet, from wet food or raw food to dry kibble, should “meet all of your dog’s nutritional demands.”

“In the UK, under the Animal Welfare Act, the owner has the obligation to offer the animal a suitable diet,” Daniella Dos Santos, president of the British Veterinary Association (BVA), said in 2020.

“It’s great if you don’t want to eat any animal protein because of your personal beliefs, but that diet isn’t designed to meet your pet’s welfare standards.”

“It is theoretically feasible to feed a dog a vegetarian diet,” she continued, “but it is much easier to get it wrong than it is to get it right.”

