Dog owners who adopt a pet from outside the UK should be aware that they could face a £500 fine.

A nonprofit that assists in the search for missing pets has issued a warning about critical procedures that anyone who has acquired a dog from another country must take – or face a fee.

Adopting a dog from a foreign nation is a popular option these days, but most new owners are unaware of one important step they must take.

It is critical that your pet’s microchip be registered on a UK database; failing to do so could result in a fine, but even worse, it will become progressively difficult to reunite you with your dog.

K9 Search UK, which helps find lost dogs across the West Midlands, has information on what happens when you bring a pet from another country to the UK.

“When your pet arrives in the UK, the first port of call is the Pet Passport Control,” according to the website.

“The officers conduct checks here to ensure that all entry requirements have been met. This includes scanning your pet’s microchip number and comparing it to the number on the Pet Passport.

“If everything checks out, you and your pet are allowed permission to enter the United Kingdom.

“However, it’s possible that Pet Passport Control will overlook the need of registering your pet’s microchip with a UK database.

“If your pet goes missing and its microchip is not registered in the UK, it will be unregistered when it is discovered and scanned.

“Checks can be performed with the European Pet Network and other foreign databases, however this usually yields owner contact information from the past.

“Without updated contact information, your dog will become a stray and may get lost for good.”

With that in mind, here’s what you should do if your pet has a non-UK microchip placed in it.

Because the data entered on the chip in the country of origin does not transfer to the UK, you will need to register the microchip and your personal information with a UK microchip database.

You can do so by going to this link.

Since April 2016, it has been mandatory for owners in the United Kingdom to guarantee that their dog is microchipped with up-to-date information.

