Dog owners take a life-threatening risk with their pet.

Most dog owners are unaware of the life-threatening risk they are taking every time they allow their dog to kiss their face.

Because we are an animal-loving nation, we cheerfully pour as much care as we can on our four-legged pals.

Dogs also prefer to show their appreciation for us by licking us, whether we like it or not.

However, you might want to reconsider allowing your dog to lick your face while you’re spending time with them over the holidays.

According to the Mirror, allowing your dog to kiss your face can result in them passing on hazardous bacteria that can be lethal.

Marty Becker, a dog trainer and author, told Doggies Care: “They rummage through the trash can. When we say hello, we give each other a kiss on the face; they give each other a peck on the rear end.” Professor of virology and bacteriology at Queen Mary University in London, John Oxford, provided a bleak but convincing picture of bacteria in your dog’s mouth and snout.

He stated, ” “It’s not simply what’s in your saliva. Dogs spend half their lives with their noses in filthy corners or hanging over canine droppings, exposing their muzzles to a variety of bacteria, viruses, and germs.” The list of possible diseases is alarming, especially for newborns, who are far more likely to become infected if licked.

Capnocytophaga Canimorsus is a bacteria found in dogs’ mouths that causes a severe sepsis infection.

The first signs of this sickness will be similar to those of a variety of other ailments, such as a fever, chills, sweats, and a lack of energy.

You will become ill far more quickly than if you had a common infection.

Ringworm is one of the most common infections that your dog can transmit to you through their saliva.

MRSA can be carried by dogs and has no effect on them. The antibiotic-resistant bacterium strain can be transmitted to humans through the dog’s saliva and is possibly lethal.

MRSA is similar to Staphylococcus aureus, however it is more resistant to treatment.

