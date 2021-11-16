Dog owners in the United Kingdom have been cautioned of crooks after odd stickers appeared outside their homes.

Many people in the Merseyside area are concerned that the little stickers are a technique for criminals to target homes with family pets.

Concerned dog owners have begun posting their own warnings on social media sites, advising other dog owners to be vigilant.

One concerned dog owner, who claims to have discovered a blue sticker on her door, explained: “This was on my door when I awoke this morning.

“It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced before. I clearly commented on the Crimewatch group only to warn other pet owners and check if anybody else has had a similar experience.

“I’ve received a few caustic comments, but as I’ve already stated, I’m not generally one for such things, and I just find it odd.”

The small blue sticker was ‘freshly applied,’ according to the dog owner, who feels the color implies she had male dogs.

She continued, ” “Both of my dogs are males, with one of them being extremely valuable. I just wanted to make sure everyone was aware in case there was anything to be concerned about.” As a precaution, the mother has put surveillance cameras outside her home.

However, she is not the only one who has discovered a sticker outside their property in recent days, as others in the Birkenhead region have reported similar incidents.

She stated, ” “I only wanted to inform others before it was too late. It’s revolting how we’re forced to live.

“Fortunately, I have a dog who won’t let anyone near the door, but who’s to say he wouldn’t get poisoned?”

I know that’s far-fetched, yet it happens, and it’s not difficult for my new pups. This puppy is more valuable than all I own.”