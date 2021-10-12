Dog owners have been warned about conkers and acorns.

This autumn, a national charity has encouraged dog owners to be cautious when walking their pets.

During the season, conkers and acorns ripen and fall on the ground, and the Head of Veterinary Services at the Blue Cross charity has warned that they can be extremely deadly to dogs.

Alison Thomas expressed herself as follows: “Many dog owners are unaware that these famous autumn emblems can cause serious illness in dogs, and in some cases, death.

“Encouraging your dog to play with conkers is risky and could result in tragedy.”

Acorns and conkers can be dangerous, according to Blue Cross, and conkers can become lodged in your pet’s throat, necessitating surgery to remove.

The organisation has warned dog owners to keep a watchful check on their pets while walking in locations where acorns and conkers can be found.

Alison Thomas continued, ” “On walks, keep an eye out for them scooping them up or playing with them.

“If you’re not sure they’ll come back to you when called, keep them on a leash around conkers and acorns.

“If they seem poorly after a walk where there may have been conkers or acorns, contact your veterinarian.”

Signs of disease normally appear one to six hours after intake, but they can take up to two days to appear, according to Blue Cross.

The following are signs that your dog has been poisoned:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Lethargy

Unrest accompanied by discomfort and anguish

Appetite loss.

Visit www.bluecross.org.uk/autumn for more information.