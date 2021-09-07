Dog owners have been cautioned after ‘poisonous bread’ was discovered in Merseyside.

A dog owner discovered “poisonous bread” while walking his dog in Merseyside, prompting an urgent warning.

The proprietor has resorted to social media to warn others about the rumored “deadly bread” spotted along the railroad tracks in Ainsdale’s sandhills.

“My brother had to chase my dog to get a portion of it off him before he ate it,” the owner explained.

“We packed it all up and gave it to the cops to test, but you could tell something strong had been placed on it because you could see and smell it.

“This isn’t a one-off occurrence; these bread/dog treat heaps have been noticed all over Southport.”

Other photographs show ‘poisonous bread’ being discovered in Birkdale, Formby, and Ainsdale Pinewood.

Locals have expressed displeasure about the initial post, which has been shared over 2,000 times.

“I collected some near mine as well,” Ali Greenwood said. I’m not sure how folks manage to achieve this! It causes my blood to boil.”

Are you a member of TeamDogs?

“What the hell is wrong with certain people?” Gaynor Stanton wondered. Why would you leave poisoned food lying around? “How sick are these people?”

“I have this bread,” Sheryl Flint said. It was definitely loaded with something, as it irritated my eyes.”

“Happened by Southport Kew, someone had put snacks where people were up there with their dogs,” Hayley Furlong explained. “Bloody awful glad.”