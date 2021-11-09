Dog owners have been cautioned about the ‘nasty’ Man O’War jellyfish that have been found on Merseyside beaches.

Portuguese Man O’War Jellyfish have been seen on local beauty sites, according to Sefton and Wirral Councils.

Sefton Council said in a Twitter post: “The Portuguese Man O’War jellyfish has washed up on our beaches, according to sources. Stay away from them, don’t touch them, and keep dogs away from them since they have a really severe sting, even when they’re dead.” After some were found in West Wirral, Wirral Council issued a tweet advising owners to keep their dogs away, and requested the public to call their contact center on 0151 606 2000 if they saw one so a member of their parks team can remove it.

Last weekend, Karl Lee and his wife were wandering on Ainsdale beach when they came upon the “alien-like” marine creature.

The 47-year-old initially mistook it for a balloon but was able to correctly identify it with the use of an app, according to The Washington Newsday.

Yvonne Jones, a dog first aider from Liverpool, advised TeamDogs about the dangers of jellyfish stings and what to do if you come across one: “You should be warned that while washed-up jellyfish may appear to be dead, they can still sting for several weeks.

“So be on the lookout for beach warning signs, and my suggestion is to keep your dog away from the beach even if you only notice the tiniest of jellyfish,” says the author.

Signs of jellyfish stings in dogs, according to the 46-year-old, include:

Vomiting

Drooling or retching in excess

Swelling

licking the area that has been afflicted

Overheating

Breathing problems

Quiet and sluggish

Itching or discomfort

Yvonne emphasizes the importance of acting quickly since swelling around the face or neck might lead to a blocked airway. She suggested cooling the area with a damp, chilly piece of cotton.

It’s also a good idea to photograph the jellyfish so the vet knows what they’re up against.

“First and foremost, don’t pee on your dog; it won’t help; instead, call the vet to let them know you’re on your way, and then try,” she added.

