Dog owners have been advised that turning on the heat could result in a flea infestation.

A ‘cold snap’ is expected to hit the UK in the coming weeks, signaling the arrival of winter. The rainy and windy weather will provide the ideal reason to put on the central heating system to keep us warm.

While there are some advantages to having a warm house, pet owners should be aware that turning up the heat creates a great breeding habitat for fleas.

The warmer the house, the more quickly the insects proliferate and infest – not to mention how much money it will cost you.

During the fall and winter months, a warm environment, heated between 21°C and 25°C, is ideal for bacteria and flea eggs to hatch.

Not only can they hurt your dogs, but parasites can also be found in pet bedding, human bedding, carpets, and soft furniture.

As people turn on their central heating, experts at flea treatment business Bob Martin foresee an increase in flea infestations in our homes, therefore it’s critical for pet owners to know how to avoid this.

When you know the facts and recommendations, there are ways to avoid infestations.

“It’s critical that we continue to treat our pets and our houses during the winter months, as fleas aren’t just a seasonal nuisance,” said Chris Socratous, a pet expert at Bob Martin. Hundreds of latent flea eggs could be lying in your carpets and bedding, waiting to develop.” In her lifetime, a flea will lay about 500 eggs. They have the ability to bite us or our pets up to 400 times every day. They are capable of transmitting diseases such as the bubonic plague. They can go for two months without eating blood. Over the course of its existence, a single flea might theoretically produce billions of descendants. Fleas have the ability to jump 160 times their own length, which is equivalent to us leaping over the Eiffel Tower.

Fleas come in approximately 2,000 different species.

Vacuum anywhere you can, including your automobile, giving special attention to warm, dark, and protected regions, which are a flea’s dream home.

Bedding and soft toys for your pets should be washed at a temperature of at least 40 degrees.

Re-spray the house and try steaming hard floors and tiles, as well as moving and cleaning under your furniture.

