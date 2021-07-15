Dog owners are being cautioned not to share their beds with their pets due to a deadly superbug.

Dog owners warned not to share a bed with their pets due to deadly superbug. The mcr-1 gene is believed to transfer from animals to humans and it can build resistance to life-saving drugs. So, Dogs owners are being urged to stop sharing a bed with their furry friends to try and stop an untreatable superbug.

The mcr-1 gene can cause a resistance to life saving antibiotics

Dog owners are being warned not to share a bed with their pet

The mcr-1 gene, first found in China in 2015, can be passed on to humans through sharing a bed with dogs, or via pet basket.

Research revealed the “nightmare scenario” after finding the antibiotic-resistant gene could be transmitted to people

Dog owners are warned not to share a bed with their pets because they may be infected with a bug that causes resistance to life-saving medications. The mcr-1 gene is thought to be able to spread from animals to humans, with an estimated 700,000 people dying each year due to antibiotic resistance around the world. It’s resistant to the antibiotic colistin , which is used to treat bacterial infections other drugs can’t tackle.

Scientists are warning of a worse case scenario where humans pick up the bug, which is known to create resistance to life-saving drugs – reports the Daily Express.

The gene, which was first identified in China 2015, could kill as many as 10 million a year by 2050 if left unchecked. Scientists are urging people not to regularly share beds with domestic dogs which harbour mcr-1, which is in the gut and transported via microscopic fecal particles.

Dog baskets are also a hotspot risk area due to frequent contact with humans.

The mcr-1 gene is resistant to colistin, an antibiotic used to defeat bacterial infections which other drugs can not tackle.

Experts have warned for years that overuse of colistin, especially on meat-producing animals, risks the rise of mutant genes that could make the drug useless.

A study at the University of Lisbon found that in two of the households where dogs had tissue infections, the gene was present in the dog and the owner.

Fecal samples was taken from 126 healthy people living with 102 cats and dogs in 80 households over the two years up to February 2020.

Results confirmed that eight of the dogs and four humans were found to be harbouring bacteria including mcr-1.

Three of the dogs appeared to be healthy, the others having tissue or urinary tract infections.

The study was presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases conference.

Dr Juliana Menezes, who led the research, said: “Colistin is used when all other antibiotics have failed, it is a crucial treatment of last resort.

“If bacteria resistant to all drugs acquire this resistance gene, they would become untreatable, and that’s a scenario we must avoid at all costs.