Dog owners adore the new’safe haven’ playground.

Shortly after its opening, a new agility playground in Warrington was commended by dog owners as a “safe haven.”

Woof Woof Meadow in Penketh is a 1.25-acre enclosed field featuring nine agility components for your dog to enjoy, including jumps, a tunnel, and a seesaw.

Dogs can weave through poles with confidence, knowing that no other dogs will be in the field during your 30-minute slot.

“With the rising number of people having dogs, finding a safe location to let your dog off the lead and know they are safe from traffic and other dogs is something I have seen more and more people are searching for,” owner Clare Ditchfield told TeamDogs.

“I’ve heard from a lot of folks who have had their dogs assaulted in public places, and having a protected field gives them piece of mind that it won’t happen again.”

The 43-year-old clarifies, however, that the apparatus is not suitable for all dogs, and that you should never push your dog to use it.

“We have plenty of customers who only want to utilize the secure field but not the equipment or maybe just the tunnel and modest jumps,” the beauty shop noted.

“Agility equipment is fantastic for dogs who enjoy being stimulated and learning new things.” They can help your dog gain confidence and are excellent for teaching self-control as well as providing a physical and mental outlet.

“Many of our customers have appreciated the journey they’ve taken with their dogs, learning to encourage them along the way and solidifying their bond with them.”

Clare was motivated to make the area available to others after seeing her own two dogs, a German Shepherd named Nala and a crossbreed named Koda, have fun roaming around.

“They especially enjoyed coming up when my husband had just bailed the straw or hay; they would run all over the place jumping up on the bales then running back to us,” she explained.

