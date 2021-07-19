Dog left in scalding water As frantic passers-by dialed 999, BMW heard ‘howling.’

After a tiny Poodle was left in a parked car during yesterday’s hot temps, passers-by phoned the cops.

Merseyside Police stated that they received a complaint about a dog in a parked car around 2.15pm yesterday.

Officers were called to the car at Wirral’s Upton retail park, near Sainsbury’s, but the owner returned a short time later.

Following the event, an eyewitness shared the story on Facebook, warning people about the dangers of leaving pets in automobiles on hot days.

The small white poodle was spotted in a BMW parked at the Upton retail park, according to witnesses.

Before calling the cops, the witness said they took pictures of the automobile and got the registration number.

“You left the window open so we could squeeze our hand in and feel the very unpleasant heat of the car,” the message read. Your dog was barking hysterically.”

They tried to pour water into the car, but the dog refused to drink it, according to the post.

“I called the cops, who were similarly disgusted,” they continued. They were ready to smash the window when you walked out of Homebase, perplexed as to why we were worried.

“You mentioned you were only a few of minutes away from picking something up. You had nothing in your hands, and I’d already been on the phone with the cops for seven minutes.

“You stated that the air conditioning was turned on, which was patently false. You showed no compassion for your teeny-tiny dog.”

The witness claimed that after the dog’s “irate” owner called someone on his phone, police told them to move away, before adding, “Leave your dog at home, you don’t deserve a dog.”

“We got a report at 2.15pm on Sunday, July 18 from a member of the public worried for a dog in a parked car near Sainsburys on the Upton by-pass,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A short time later, the vehicle’s owner returned.”

Merseyside experienced temperatures nearing 29°C yesterday.

The RSPCA’s website has information on the dangers of leaving a dog in a parked car on a hot day.

