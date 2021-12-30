Dog hikes in England on New Year’s Day to clear the cobwebs – from woodlands to countryside.

The start of a new year means new adventures, and who better to share them with than your best friend?

Walking the dog was one of the only things people could do during the epidemic, especially during the first lockdown, with individuals anxious to put on their trainers and go for a walk.

The best woodland excursions, forest paths, and historic landmarks for a New Year’s Day walk during the bank holiday weekend have been revealed by tails.com.

In 2022, the UK has a multitude of beauty sites to explore, from Brandon in Suffolk to Whitby in Yorkshire.

As the New Year approaches, here are the top ten scenic places in the UK to visit with your dog.

Nottingham’s Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest, 20 miles north of Nottingham, is a rural park known for its historical connection to the legend of Robin Hood.

The forest offers four main walking trails that start at the visitors center and cater to a wide range of interests and energy levels.

The Giants Trail is the shortest route, taking just 30 minutes to complete – ideal for blowing away the cobwebs from New Year’s Eve.

This trail allows visitors to experience Sherwood Forest’s historic oak trees, which are the largest in Europe.

If you’re looking for something more strenuous, the Wildwood Trail is the longest at four miles and takes about two hours and 30 minutes to complete.

Greater London’s Epping Forest

If you live in or near the city and struggle to find a peaceful spot to walk your dog, Epping Forest in London might be the answer.

The forest, which is located just outside of the city, spans 6,000 acres of land.

A five-mile beautiful stroll will take you away from the hustle and bustle of daily life to the ancient Copped Hall Mansion.

Cumbria’s Hadrian’s Wall

Active ramblers can walk the full 84-mile length of Hadrian’s Wall in Brampton, Cumbria, in as little as a week.

However, there are plenty of shorter, yet strenuous treks in the region that you and your four-legged companion may enjoy this weekend.

Follow the five-mile trail from Roman Fort to Homesteads, passing right through Sycamore Gap. “The summary has come to an end.”