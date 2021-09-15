Dog groomers are located inside a pink double decker bus that has been custom-fitted with park and pamper services.

One firm has put a unique spin on the regular dog grooming service.

The Dog Shack had a pink double decker bus specifically made for them, which they now use to provide a “holistic approach to all elements of dog grooming and personal care.”

Nic, Cesca, and Demi, three members of the team, said this was purpose-built to accommodate all breeds, including little ones.

Dogs can be pampered inside with a bath and brush, a teeth cleaning, or a full groom, all while their owners can watch via the fully glassed bus, as the grooming crew is committed to being completely transparent in their approach to grooming.

Pictures, cuddles, and belly rubs are all included in the time to ensure your dog is as pleased as can be.

The company is planning to construct an art caf near the bus in WaterWorld, Neston, where owners may enjoy refreshments while pampering their canine companions.

The girls explain that if your dog is frightened or difficult, here is the place for you and your four-legged pal.

“We don’t know what it is about our small bus, but dogs that don’t like being left alone, dogs who don’t like being groomed, and sometimes forbidden pets seem to thrive here,” they told TeamDogs.

“We use a two-groomer system, which means one groomer entertains and occupies your dog while the other grooms it.

“With these types of dogs, we’ve seen tremendous results.”

One satisfied client, who gave them five stars on Facebook, said, “Our Scottie dog has been twice already and each times has come out smart, soft, happy, and smelling great.”

“First time visit with Floyd, a border collie, and the very naughty Meghan, a Shih Tzu,” another remarked. I was really pleased with their service and the ultimate effect of their job; I would definitely suggest them and will use them again in eight weeks.”

Fortunately for dog owners, the company has acquired a third employee who will allow them to accept additional customers.

The dog groomers have created a huge ramp to suit all canines, including those with mobility impairments.

On, you’ll find the Dog Shack. “The summary has come to an end.”