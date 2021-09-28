Dog Fresh Leads Suggestion Brian Laundrie Could Be At Florida Campground: Report, according to The Bounty Hunter.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the manhunt for Brian Laundrie and is said to be looking into a tip that Brian could be discovered at a Florida campsite. This comes as Brian’s parents claim they have no idea where their son is.

Chapman told Fox News that he received a tip that Brian and his parents camped together twice in early September in Fort De Sota Park in Pinellas County – on Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8. Only two of them were observed departing following the second trip, according to the report.

“They had been registered and had passed through the gate. They’re being recorded. In an exclusive interview with the news site Monday evening, Chapman said, “They were here.” “We believe that if he isn’t here right now, he was caught on camera as he entered the gate – that he was definitely here. “Not in the swamp,” he clarified.

The alligator-infested Carlton Reserve is the focus of the quest for Brian, who is a person of interest in the killing of YouTuber Gabby Petito.

According to some stories, Chapman discovered a “new” encampment in the forests of Florida and reported it to the authorities. However, according to the same report, this could be a false alarm. These statements could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

“According to what we’re hearing, two persons were left on the 8th. On the 6th, three people arrived, and two people left on the 8th. “I believe he’s been here,” Chapman added. On his hotline, the bounty hunter apparently received over 1,000 leads.

According to Fox News, investigators also analyzed the surveillance video on the grounds.

Brian’s family home in North Port is around 75 miles away from Fort De Soto Park.

Last Saturday, Chapman went to the North Port residence, but no one answered the door. According to reports, Brain’s mother dialed 911 after Chapman showed up on their doorway.

Meanwhile, Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s attorney made a statement on Monday claiming that the couple had no idea where their kid was.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have no idea where Brian is," stated attorney Steven Bertolino in a statement. They are anxious about Brian and are hoping that the FBI will be able to locate him. The public and some in the press have speculated that Brian's parents helped him leave or avoid the family home.