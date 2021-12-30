Doe Trapped Between Long Island School Fences is Set Free by Animal Rescuers.

Animal rescuers in New York have released a hapless doe who had been stuck for hours between the fences of a school.

On Tuesday morning, the doe was discovered upside down and trapped between two chain-link fences encircling Rocky Point High School’s football field. Strong Island Animal Rescue League was contacted by school officials to assist in the rescue of the distraught animal.

Around 9 a.m., rescuers with wire cutters arrived at the scene. They suspect the doe was stuck there for at least portion of the night.

“I immediately started cutting the fence when we got there, was able to tear it down enough to get the front half of her body out,” Frankie Floridia, president of Strong Island Animal Rescue, told Newsday.

Lisa Jaeger, who runs the non-profit Jaeger’s Run Animal Rescue Inc. in Port Jefferson Station, aided Floridia. The two began cutting the fence at an angle to make it easier for the doe to escape without harming herself. The doe was set free with one more pull from Floridia’s end.

Fortunately, the animal sustained no serious injuries and quickly returned to the wild after being rescued.

“With no broken legs she was good to go and raced off to be free again,” Strong Island Animal Rescue stated on Instagram about the successful expedition.

It’s not uncommon for a deer to become trapped between fences, according to Jaeger. “They don’t always make it when they try to jump a fence; the fences are flexible, so they fall down in between,” she explained.

Floridia had previously dealt with similar scenarios, according to Patch.

He rescued another deer trapped between a concrete wall and a fence in October.

If others witness similar scenarios, he advises them to contact law enforcement or animal rescuers.

According to the site, he replied, “Don’t try to do it yourself.”

Two groundskeepers at a Long Island high school discovered an owl entangled and trapped in a baseball net on the school grounds earlier this month. They gently loosened each of the bird’s legs, being cautious not to damage it. The weary bird flew away after being liberated.