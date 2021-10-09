Dodger is ‘unrecognisable’ now that he has a loving home after 1,784 days in kennels in Liverpool.

After spending four years and ten months in a Liverpool rescue center, ‘a firm favourite’ dog has finally found a home.

Dodger, an eight-year-old Lurcher, spent the majority of his life at Freshfields Animal Rescue after being rescued from a local veterinarian office where he was scheduled for euthanasia.

His owner’s circumstances changed, and they were no longer able to care for him.

He has, however, been living a new life with a loving family for the past year.

Dodger had had few adoption enquiries until late December, when a family took a risk on him, according to the center.

TeamDogs was given the following explanation from the charity: “When he eventually went to live with his forever family, it was a magical moment. He’s doing much better than we could have hoped.

“As a team, we can only hope for more moments like this, and we are grateful that this young man has finally received his.

“If Dodger’s journey teaches us anything, it’s that these dogs simply need someone to believe in them.

“It only takes one individual to make a difference in their lives and ensure that they all have the future they deserve.”

The dog was initially thought to be hostile against other dogs, but the center said it was only a shock to Dodger’s system, and he needed time to adjust to his new surroundings.

With the help of doggie snacks and a toy, he began to make friends after a few days, but the previously cautious dog is barely identifiable in his new environment.

Dodger’s nature has improved since settling in with his new family, according to a spokesperson: “It was never going to be an easy road for him; he had challenges in kennels, but he’s come a long way since we left.

“He’s made a lot of friends and is enjoying his newfound freedom with his people.”

If you think you might be able to provide a home for one of Freshfields’ long-term residents, visit their website and then contact them via email at [email protected]