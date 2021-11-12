Documents that have been leaked suggest The audience at Astroworld was out of control 12 hours before the show ended.

The crowd at last week’s tragic Astroworld concert was spinning out of control 12 hours before rapper Travis Scott eventually canceled the show, according to leaked reports from Houston firefighters.

According to records obtained by USA Today, firefighters arrived at NPG Park shortly before 7 a.m. last Friday to speak with police in advance of the event.

By 10:02 a.m., firemen had reported damaged barriers and “no control of people” at the event.

Four concertgoers were hurt in the initial rush of the gates, according to the 11-page report. According to fire officials, the crowd would continue to swarm the gates at least nine more times.

When Scott’s set eventually came to an end 12 hours later, eight people had died in the audience. After sustaining major head trauma, another female, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, was pronounced dead several days later.

Throughout the day, firefighters treated concertgoers who had been hurt.

Officials requested assistance for a woman who was having a seizure at 11:33 a.m. Several more persons were brought to the hospital as the afternoon continued. A hand injury was reported to a Houston police officer by 8 p.m.

Hundreds of individuals would be treated by ParaDocs Worldwide, the venue’s private medical service, throughout the course of the 12 hours.

Concertgoers began demolishing barricades as early as 11 a.m., according to the records.

Concert goers were found using bolt cutters to enter one of the parking spots hours later. A third group was apparently scaling the fence of a different lot ten minutes after the bolt cutters were detected.

The log stated, “HPD indicates unsafe crowd situations.”

According to one submission, up to 5,000 persons may have entered the venue without being scanned.

The Houston crowd had swollen to 55,000 by the time Scott began his performance at 9 p.m., and it would continue to increase as individuals jumped over the barricades.

Firefighters saw the first “person with crush damage, breathing problems” 15 minutes into Scott’s presentation, signaling the most significant sign of danger.

Fire personnel reported that “several” persons had been trampled 15 minutes later. A woman was found unconscious in the center of the crowd two minutes later. Within the next minute, officials had received at least five emergency calls about concertgoers who had passed out.

Scott came to a halt in his act at 9:42 p.m. when he realized what had happened.