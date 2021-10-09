Documents reveal that accused killers Chad and Lori Daybell had a cult-like belief system.

According to recently disclosed court records, an Idaho couple accused with the killings of two children and a former spouse practiced a cult-like belief system that included “zombies” and “vibrations.” According to the Associated Press, the documents combine text messages, computer files, and interviews with friends and family to provide greater insight into Lori and Chad Daybell’s relationship.

Both have been charged with murder conspiracy in the murders of Lori Daybell’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

The Daybells, who believed in the existence of both good and evil, used a unique scoring system that assigned each person a “light” or “dark” rating to indicate whether they had made a deal with God or Satan, according to court filings. People were also given a number based on how many prior incarnations they had.

They graded people on a “vibration” scale, with those with high enough “vibrations” being granted unique abilities or “translated.” They also believed in “zombies,” people whose bodies had been overtaken by bad spirits after death, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lori Daybell is also accused of scheming with her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox, to assassinate her previously estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona. The Chandler Police Department initiated an investigation into Charles Vallow’s death on July 11, 2019. The police department disclosed more than 50 files from the inquiry on Wednesday, including hundreds of pages of police reports and dozens of video and audio recordings.

Chandler police officers noted in the main investigation report that they thought Charles Vallow was murdered and that his assailants were motivated by greed for Vallow’s life insurance money, lust for each other, and weird religious beliefs.

The police department noted in the report, “All of these overt acts were done so Lori could someday be with Chad Daybell and purportedly finish their goal here on earth.” “Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell would all die as a result of this belief system, desire, and greed.” The accusations have been filed against Chad Daybell, who has pled not guilty. Lori Daybell hasn’t entered a plea—still she’s being prosecuted. This is a condensed version of the information.