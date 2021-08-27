Documents identifying Afghan allies were allegedly left behind by British Embassy staff in Kabul.

During evacuations, staff at the British Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, reportedly left behind paperwork that identified Afghans who had worked for or applied for jobs at the embassy, according to the Associated Press. The United Kingdom’s defense secretary vowed on Friday to “get to the bottom of” the accusations, as many Western allies in Afghanistan fear punishment from the Taliban, which is growing strength in the nation.

Anthony Loyd, a correspondent for the Times of London, said he observed documents with identifying information thrown all over the ground while exploring the abandoned embassy with an escort from the Taliban this week. According to the Associated Press, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace remarked that leaving the papers unsecured was “obviously not good enough.”

Wallace also indicated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will be asking some questions” about what happened and whether or not identifying information was left behind.

Wallace told London’s LBC radio, “We’ll find out and get to the bottom of it.”

According to the Guardian, a representative departed the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office confirmed that “every effort was made to destroy classified material” in the embassy as the country finished its drawdown of the facility. The embassy’s staff was also working “at a rapid pace as the situation in Kabul deteriorated,” according to the office.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Thousands of Afghans who served with Western soldiers have attempted to flee the country, fearing retaliation now that the Taliban have taken control.

The documents, according to Loyd, contained the name and address of a senior embassy employee, contact information for additional employees, and resumes and addresses of people applying to be interpreters.

He dialed the phone numbers he found and discovered that some of the employees had already fled Afghanistan, while others remained, including three Afghan employees and eight family members who were stranded outside Kabul’s airport as they attempted to flee.

They were ultimately discovered and transferred to safety, according to the administration. According to the New York Times, the fate of at least two of the job candidates is still unknown.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons has said that it will investigate how the documents were left behind during the hurried withdrawal of British ambassadors from the country. This is a condensed version of the information.