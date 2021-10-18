Doctors who have been vocal about the COVID vaccine have been ordered to stop issuing medical exemptions.

Two Canadian doctors who have spoken out against COVID-19 regulations have been forbidden from giving medical exemptions for vaccine mandates or mask requirements.

Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Rochagne Kilian will no longer be allowed to issue medical exemptions linked to COVID-19 regulations or testing, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the province’s governing medical authority.

According to CP24, both doctors have previously spoken out against pandemic limitations and expressed skepticism about coronavirus vaccines.

Kilian, a physician from Owen Sound, Ontario, has spoken at anti-vaccine mandate rallies organized by the Grey-Bruce Freedom Fighters. Kilian also resigned from her post as an emergency department doctor for Grey Bruce Health Services last month, according to the news outlet, citing the organization’s handling of the epidemic.

Both doctors will be obliged to publish information about the new limits in their clinics, in addition to being forbidden from giving medical exemptions. Kilian is still listed as a doctor in Owen Sound in the CPSO’s public database, but Trozzi has no specialization or primary practice location.

“Whether or not [he]/she is physically present at the Practice Area, [the doctors]shall post a sign in all waiting rooms, examination rooms, and consulting rooms, in all Practice Locations, in a clearly visible and secure location, at all times,” the restriction for each doctor states.

According to the CPSO, the sign must state that each doctor is independent “Medical exemptions for COVID-19 immunizations, mask requirements, or testing are not permitted. The website of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has more information.” According to CP24, the college was able to issue the new orders because of a 2018 regulation that permits it to “suspend or impose terms, conditions, or limitations on a member’s certificate of registration when the college considers the conduct exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, recently stated that medical exemptions for COVID-19 immunizations should be provided at a rate of roughly five people per 100,000. Moore went on to say that there are only two reasons why someone should forgo getting the vaccine.