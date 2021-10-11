Doctors were unable to operate on a man who died as a result of serious collision injuries.

After crashing his motorcycle, a teenage Liverpool FC supporter who was “full of pleasure, love, and laughter” died from serious injuries.

On Friday, June 18, Joshua Peter Edward Daly was riding his Yamaha 125cc motorcycle along Ormskirk Road in Bickerstaffe when he lost control.

According to LancsLive, the young LFC fan was approaching the Four Lane Ends roundabout at around 12.15pm when he collided with a national speed restriction marker in the grassed center reservation area.

The 20-year-old was rushed to Aintree Hospital, but physicians determined that sending him to the operating room would be “futile.”

Josh’s injuries were unsurvivable, according to consultant surgeon Dr Nikhil Misra, who spoke at a Preston Coroner’s Court inquest today (October 11).

“Josh was hospitalized via the emergency department at 1pm on Friday June 18 after being engaged in a road traffic mishap,” Dr. Misra stated in a statement. Because his condition was unstable, he required a massive blood transfusion.

“A CT scan revealed he had several injuries, and he was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. However, due to the severity of his injuries and after consulting with the neurosurgery team, it was determined that further treatment would be pointless.”

Josh, a Liverpool FC supporter, was travelling inside the 40mph speed limit in Ormskirk Road at the time of the crash, according to the inquiry.

PC The weather was dry and clear at the time of Josh’s mishap, according to Jason Colclough, a collision investigator with Lancashire Constabulary.

“The incident involved one vehicle, a Yamaha 125cc motorcycle being operated by Josh,” PC Colclough said in a statement. His injuries to the head and chest proved fatal.

“He was traveling south east towards the roundabout at the time of the collision.” The road is level and straight. The weather was pleasant, and the road was dry. There were no flaws or contaminants on the bike.

“The bike missed a tiny turn on the road, climbed the middle island, and hit with a national speed limit signage.” The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from it.

“I believe it was traveling inside the speed limit.”

