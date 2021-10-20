Doctors were threatened by government officials when they refused to take Ivermectin, according to the hospital.

Public officials intimidated doctors at a Helena, Montana, hospital over the care of a COVID patient who wanted to be treated with ivermectin, according to a spokeswoman.

According to the Billings Gazette, three separate doctors at St. Peter’s Health were intimidated after refusing to treat a woman in her 80s with ivermectin as she had requested.

A representative for the outlet stated in a statement to the outlet: “St. Peter’s Health can confirm that three distinct public officials contacted numerous providers last week regarding the treatment of a patient under our care.

“Our physicians and staff were profoundly concerned by these chats because they felt intimidated and that their clinical judgment was being questioned by these folks.

Although Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office confirmed it had called hospital executives last week, St. Peter’s Health did not name the elected officials.

St Peter’s Health’s account of events, including claims that a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was called to the hospital, was contested by a spokesperson for the attorney general.

The spokeswoman continued, ” “The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into serious claims made by a patient’s family at St. Peter’s Hospital.

“Attorney General Knudsen called a board member who set up a telephone session with hospital administrators after learning of the charges and the subsequent investigation.

“While the Department of Justice investigated significant charges that the hospital mistreated a patient and violated her and her family’s rights, no one was threatened or had their clinical judgment called into question. The investigation is still underway.” The hospital responded by telling the Billings Gazette on Monday: “St. Peter’s works closely with government officials and regulatory bodies, and we receive questions concerning patient care and rights on a regular basis. Three public authorities intimidated and threatened several of our caregivers and care team members who work tirelessly at the bedside last week.

“Despite the fact that these authorities had no medical knowledge or expertise, they insisted that our doctors administer COVID-19 treatments that were not permitted, clinically acceptable, or within the FDA and CDC criteria. Furthermore, they threatened to use their power to compel our doctors and. This is a condensed version of the information.