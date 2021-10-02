Doctors remove an 8-kilogram tumor from a man’s face successfully.

In India, a 31-year-old man underwent a series of surgical procedures to remove an 8-kilogram tumor from his right side of the face.

Manbodh Bagh, a native of the Indian state of Odisha, has had plexiform neurofibroma, a benign tumor of the peripheral nerves, since childhood, according to The Hindu. As he grew older, the tumor grew larger and became a cause of embarrassment for him.

He had already sought the advice of several specialists, some of whom attempted partial resection, or the removal of tissue or organs. Sadly, none of these initiatives came to fruition.

After a thorough assessment of his condition, a prominent hospital attempted surgery on him, but the process was halted due to uncontrollable bleeding.

He went to the Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment after that, thanks to a crowdsourced initiative.

Further testing revealed that the tumor had already spread across the right side of his face, head, and neck. It had entered his right orbit and swallowed his right eye entirely, making surgical removal difficult and dangerous.

“His CT scan revealed that the malignancy had ruined his facial bones. The tumor receives blood from various blood vessels, which causes the tumor to grow in size as well as the blood vessels. If the tumor were to be removed as is, it would result in major hemorrhage, as it did in the prior hospital. Dr. Ravi Gopal Varma, principal consultant for neurosurgery and chairman of neurosciences, told The New Indian Express, “We restricted the blood flow to the tumor so he bled less.”

Bagh then underwent 16 surgical treatments over the course of six months to remove the tumor. Despite the fact that the blood supply to Bagh was cut off, the city nonetheless lost a significant amount of blood. During the operation, he had to be transfused with 40 liters of fluids, blood, and blood components.

Bagh’s breathing tube was difficult to get into his trachea for his first surgery, according to the physicians, because the tumor was obstructing his mouth opening. His facial bones had been compromised by the tumor, making it more difficult for specialists to reconstruct it. The CT scan data was then used by a team of experts to create a 3D printed skull model of his face, which was used to analyze the extent of the tumor, as well as its removal and reconstruction.

The tumor was eventually removed successfully. Bagh underwent repair after 48 hours. Brief News from Washington Newsday.