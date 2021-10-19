Doctors remove a 13-pound hairball from the stomach of a 20-year-old woman.

Doctors rescued a 20-year-old lady with a unique mental illness by removing a hairball weighing 13 pounds from her stomach. The woman has trichotillomania, a condition that causes an uncontrollable need to remove hair from the scalp or body.

Jordan is the home country of the sufferer, whose identity has not been revealed. According to Gulf News, she was sent to Al Basheer government hospital in Amman with acute pain and constipation.

Dr. Ali Al Abdallat, Director-General of Al Bashir Hospital, told the news source that the woman had been taken to the emergency room for five days with acute discomfort and constipation.

She had trouble swallowing and had lost approximately 66 pounds in the previous year.

A medical examination found that the woman had a big quantity of hair in her tummy, as revealed by an X-ray. Her digestive tract had been completely closed due to the hairball.

Trichotillomania was diagnosed after that. Trichotillomania is a type of impulse control disorder marked by a condition of stress before pulling hair and a feeling of relief, satisfaction, or pleasure once the act is completed.

Patients with the disease frequently develop bald spots on their head. Trichobezoars are large, matted wads of hair that accumulate in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, causing weight loss over time.

The woman is believed to have been in a state of acute psychological stress, after which she allegedly ate significant amounts of hair. After taking her health into account, surgery to remove the hairball was performed right away.

A 15-year-old girl recently underwent a similar procedure to remove a massive hairball from her tummy. According to reports, the youngster, who was suffering from trichotillomania, weighed only 77 pounds and had a decreased appetite, weight loss, and frequent vomiting episodes. During surgery, physicians discovered an almost 3-pound matted hairball inside her stomach, which startled them. Her hair bulk has rendered her incapable of digesting or retaining any nourishment. The teenager’s family was completely ignorant that she had been chewing her hair obsessively for the past two years.