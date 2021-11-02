Doctors refused to perform an abortion due to a restrictive law, and the pregnant woman and her fetus died.

According to the Associated Press, a 30-year-old pregnant woman and her fetus died in Poland after doctors were unable to conduct an abortion due to a new restriction in the country’s abortion law.

The woman’s case was only made public on Friday, despite the fact that she died in September, and the news prompted demonstrations and an evening vigil in Poland on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the woman, identified only as Izabela, died of septic shock in her 22nd week of pregnancy. Despite the fact that the fetus lacked amniotic fluid, doctors did not conduct an abortion, according to a lawyer representing the woman’s family.

While women in Poland could previously get abortions due to congenital problems, the Constitutional Tribunal ruled last year that doing so was unconstitutional. According to the Associated Press, the only other circumstances in which women can have abortions in Poland are if the pregnancy is caused by a crime such as rape or if the woman’s life is in danger.

Doctors in Poland are increasingly waiting for a fetus with no chance of life to die in the womb rather than performing abortions, according to women’s rights groups.

The hospital where the woman died said Tuesday that it was “united in pain” with her family ones and everyone who were mourning her, and that its staff had done all possible to rescue her and the unborn. She left behind a husband and a daughter, according to the family lawyer.

“The sole factor that guided the medical operation was the patient’s and the fetus’s health and lives. Doctors and midwives did everything they could to help the patient and her kid, and they waged a hard struggle for them “The County Hospital in Pszczyna, in southern Poland, issued a statement.

Prosecutors are examining the issue, according to the hospital, but “all medical decisions were taken in accordance with the legal laws and standards of conduct in force in Poland.”

Ordo Iuris, an ultra-conservative group that fought for the abortion restriction, was accused of being to blame for the woman’s death. Jerzy Kwasniewski, the organization’s president, cautioned against drawing any inferences about what transpired.

