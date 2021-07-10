Doctors predict that Covid will deteriorate before improving.

Leading doctors have warned that the coronavirus epidemic will get worse before it gets better, as cases climb drastically and the NHS is put under “unprecedented pressure.”

According to the BBC, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges warned individuals to exercise caution ahead of the scheduled lifting of prohibitions in England on July 19. The plans are anticipated to be confirmed on Monday.

The academy, which represents 23 medical bodies responsible for training and development, warned that “things will get worse before they get better,” citing routine care being delayed as health workers isolate themselves, a backlog of elective procedures, and an increase in long Covid cases as examples.

“There is no doubt that we will reach to a point where this deadly and chaotic disease is mostly under control for the entire population and we can ‘learn to live with’ it,” the academy added. Covid-19.

“However, we are not yet in that position, and we must expect things to deteriorate further.”

The quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated UK residents traveling in England from amber list countries will be lifted as of July 19, and the coronavirus “bubble” system in schools will be phased out.

The legal necessity to wear face masks, as well as the rule of six in private houses and guest limits at weddings and funerals, are all poised to be repealed.