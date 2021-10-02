Doctors on TikTok are encouraging kids to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, TikTok-famous NHS clinicians will encourage kids to obtain Covid vaccines at a pop-up immunization center in London (October 2).

Dr. Karan Raj and Dr. Emeka Okorocha, who have 4.3 million and 242,000 followers on social media, will be on hand to meet with young people and answer any concerns they may have regarding the vaccination.

The two have established themselves as social media influencers, and they use their platforms to disseminate accurate information about the vaccine and other health issues to their large followings.

Currently, 54 percent of 16 to 17-year-olds in England have received their first dose of the vaccine, with Saturday’s event hoping to increase vaccination rates and give guests the opportunity to collaborate with celebrities on TikTok videos.

“It is amazing that almost 1.2 million young Londoners have had the vaccine – that is enough to fill Wembley stadium 13 times,” said Dr Vin Diwakar, medical director for the NHS in London.

“However, it is critical that everyone who should be vaccinated receives the vaccine in order to protect themselves from the harm that coronavirus might do, as well as to prevent transmission to more vulnerable friends and family members.

“The vaccination is safe and effective, and I would encourage everybody who is eligible, particularly 16 and 17-year-olds who have just begun school or training, to get their life-saving shot.”

“Since the onset of the epidemic, we recognized that we had a crucial role to play at TikTok in ensuring our community could access credible information about Covid-19 and the vaccines,” said Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s UK and EU general manager.

“In addition to our efforts to disseminate authoritative information and collaborate with reputable professionals, our incredible medical creators have used our platform to help individuals make educated vaccine decisions.

“Keeping our community safe is a responsibility we take extremely seriously, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the NHS on this new initiative.”

The immunization clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Westfield Stratford shopping centre.