Doctors left scissors inside her abdomen during a botched surgery, and the teen is fighting for her life.

Doctors unintentionally left a pair of scissors inside a teen’s abdomen after surgery last year, and she is fighting for her life. Her health is grave, despite the fact that the foreign object was removed from her stomach during surgery on Saturday.

Monira Khatun, an 18-year-old from Bangladesh’s Gopalganj area, underwent surgery at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on March 3, 2020, for a stomach condition, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

She never entirely recovered from her sickness, though, and began to suffer from stomach pain on a regular basis. Khatun married in the midst of all of this. She became pregnant quickly, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Her spouse returned her home as her health condition deteriorated, according to the Bangla Tribune (translation).

Khatun’s family took her to a number of doctors, all of whom prescribed pain relievers. However, a CT scan performed at a private clinic on Wednesday indicated that a foreign object had been lodged in her abdomen. She was then transported back to the same hospital where she had her surgery the previous year.

“On Friday, she was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. After a three-hour surgery, we were able to successfully remove the pair of scissors. In her stomach, she has developed gangrene “Dr. Ratan Kumar Saha, a top surgeon, informed the Dhaka Tribune.

Khatun has recovered consciousness, but doctors say she is not yet stable. For the next 72 hours, she will be closely monitored at the hospital.

The family of Khatun has chosen to seek legal action after learning about the doctors’ negligence during the initial surgery. They have reported the doctors and the hospital to the police.

Khatun’s issue had brought to his attention, according to a top police official, and he had arranged for her immediate care. After the family makes an official complaint, he stated, stern action will be done.

The hospital has decided to look into the matter as well. The director of BSMMU Hospital, Saifur Rahman, told the news source that a committee would be constituted to investigate her case.

A similar situation occurred in India a few months ago, when a lady died after physicians unintentionally left a piece of cotton within her abdomen during an 18-month-old cesarean surgery.

Chintala Mamatha, a 20-year-old Telangana woman, died after a year-long battle with infection brought on by a substance that stayed undiagnosed inside her abdomen. According to rumors, she had delivered her second child, a stillborn, just days before she died.