Doctors issue a caution as covid patients return to the Liverpool ICU.

After establishing that Covid-19 patients are once again being treated in Liverpool’s intensive care units, a senior NHS doctor has issued a caution.

Peter Hampshire, the clinical director for critical care and pain at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, has been in the forefront of the city’s efforts to keep patients alive during the pandemic.

He confirmed on Twitter yesterday that those suffering with covid are once again being treated at the trust’s Intensive Care Units, which are facilities that care for the most dangerously ill patients.

He also recommended everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Returned from vacation to discover we now have a couple of folks with #COVID being treated on our ICU,” he tweeted.

“This comes after several weeks of no cases. Please keep in mind that the vaccine can save your life.”

Mr Hampshire’s warning comes after a surge of cases linked to the Delta strain of the virus prompted the city of Liverpool and the surrounding area to receive new support and guidance.

People are being advised to travel as little as possible in and out of the Liverpool City Region, after the announcement of a new package of support to combat growing Covid-19 rates.

Everyone is also encouraged to be vaccinated as soon as possible by meeting outside with other families.

Surge testing, tracing, isolation support, and vaccination uptake maximization will all be part of the new assistance.

There is advice to get tested twice a week and to isolate if you are positive, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and to work from home if possible.

Increased efforts will be made to persuade residents to acquire the Covid-19 vaccine to help protect them from the virus across the entire City Region, which includes Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral.

Extra capacity will be made available in areas with high infection rates, as well as ensuring that there is enough capacity to meet demand. The summary comes to a close.